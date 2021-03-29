-
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there was a dramatic spike in drug overdose cases in Cumberland County over the course of…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., October 4 at 10:00 pmSat., October 6 at 11:00 amAn honest yet surprisingly hopeful look at what addiction really looks…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., July 26 at 10:00 pm Sat., July 28 at 11:00 am Filmed in Washington County in Winter of 2016, by University of Maine at…
With one person dying of an overdose every day in the state, the Maine Legislature’s Opioid Task Force is sorting through scores of program suggestions as…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., July 20 at 8:00 pmSeveral young people share their struggles with opiate abuse as one family is confronted with the…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Vermont and Maine top a new federal study of states with increasing rates of babies born showing symptoms attributed to opioid…