The Opiate Effect

Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., July 20 at 8:00 pm

Several young people share their struggles with opiate abuse as one family is confronted with the overdose of their son, Will Gates, a University of Vermont student.

Will Gates died from a heroin overdose in, 2009. His father, Skip began a journey to try and educate as many people as possible of not only the harm in abusing opiates, but how we are dealing with the problem. Through the voices of Skip Gates, Sam Gates, former opiate abusers, the Howard Center, US Attorney Tristram Coffin, Senator Patrick Leahy, Attorney General Holder and more.

Produced by Derek Hallquist of Green River Pictures.