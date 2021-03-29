-
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., July 26 at 10:00 pm Sat., July 28 at 11:00 am Filmed in Washington County in Winter of 2016, by University of Maine at…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., July 20 at 8:00 pmSeveral young people share their struggles with opiate abuse as one family is confronted with the…
Family members of those struggling with addiction met with Sen. Angus King at the Paris Town Hall Monday afternoon to discuss some of the challenges…
Maine lawmakers heard testimony today on the first of a series of bills to address Maine's drug epidemic. Co-sponsored by legislative leaders in both…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers return to work this week at the State House where one of the big issues they're expected to tackle is Maine's ongoing opiate…