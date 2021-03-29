drug abuse

-
Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., July 20 at 8:00 pmSeveral young people share their struggles with opiate abuse as one family is confronted with the…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine Sen. Susan Collins today told members of the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that Maine is not immune to…
-
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ New England governors are calling for stronger cross-border monitoring of prescription drugs as part of a regional strategy for…
-
Governor LePage appears largely alone in opposing legislation to expanded the availabiliy of Narcan. Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that can revive people…