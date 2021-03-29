-
Boxed mac and cheese is a source of comfort food, but it's also a source of toxic chemicals called phthalates, according to food safety advocates.The…
For the first time, manufacturers who use hormone-disrupting chemicals known as phthalates in their products have reported their use to the state of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a rule that would elevate certain kinds of household chemicals to priority…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Patricia Aho is signing off on a ruling to elevate certain kinds of household…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Parents, health care professionals, fire fighters and lawmakers held a State House news conference today to criticize the way the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislator wants to require the state to include products that threaten the health of pregnant women when it sets rules about…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Health and environmental groups in Maine are expressing concern about the state's proposed regulation of a group of hormone-disrupting…
PORTLAND, Maine - Environmental activists say they're disappointed that the state's proposed regulations of household chemicals focuses only on products…
PORTLAND, Maine - Environmental organizers say Maine regulators are reviewing more than 500 letters in support of new regulations about household…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Patricia Aho will likely take most of the allotted 120 days to rule on new…