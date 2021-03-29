-
Good news for Maine lobstermen: Just as a scarcity of the herring they use to bait their traps has closed that fishery, state officials are expanding the…
-
Fishermen in Maine are on course for the best catch of menhaden in decades, the baitfish commonly known as pogies.You may have seen the boats at work near…
-
Something fishy happened over the weekend. Thousands of dead pogies — a fish commonly used for bait — washed ashore along five miles of coastline in…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Department of Marine Resources has reopened the menhaden fishery, after closing it earlier this month.Department spokesperson…