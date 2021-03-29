-
The Senate Armed Services Committee has given bipartisan support for legislation that sets the blueprint for defense spending in the new budget year. And…
-
U.S. Sen. Angus King is urging Navy and commercial shipyards to balance worker safety with their essential status as the pandemic continues.At a hearing…
-
KITTERY, Maine - A Maine naval shipyard and the University of Massachusetts Lowell are partnering to share technology and enhance student education. The…
-
A New Hampshire company has won a nearly $60 million contract to build a new facility at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.Maine Sen. Susan…
-
KITTERY, Maine - The USS California has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for scheduled maintenance. The Virginia-class attack submarine traveled up…
-
U.S. senators from Maine and New Hampshire say they are encouraged by a new Defense Department memo that appears to maintain funding for projects at the…
-
Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have visited with workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss military construction projects…
-
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery could lose more than $150 million in federal funds if President Trump's emergency declaration to fund a southern…
-
KITTERY, Maine - The Navy has awarded a contract of nearly $55 million for a 140-ton crane at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.The contract with Konecranes…
-
KITTERY, Maine - The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is alerting local residents about security exercise. Officials said the training exercise on Tuesday is…