Collins, King On Hand For $1.7 Billion Dry Dock Groundbreaking At Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is getting a new oversized dry dock to help it to keep up with submarine repairs.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday along with U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

The $1.7 billion project will allow two submarines to undergo repairs in the dry dock at the same time. It's part of the Navy's $21 billion modernization effort at four public shipyards, aimed at ensuring Navy vessels are returned to active service more quickly.

Del Toro says growing threats around the world underscore the importance of the upgrade at Portsmouth.

The Navy secretary also toured Bath Iron Works' manufacturing and training facilities.