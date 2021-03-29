-
Gov. Paul LePage says he won’t sign a bill designed to ensure that minors won’t have access to marijuana until the Legislature fixes other issues with a…
-
As the campaign to legalize marijuana heats up in Maine, voters can expect pro-pot advocates to talk a lot about outdated laws that criminalize the use…
-
As Maine voters consider legalizing recreational marijuana through a ballot initiative this fall, highway safety officials are concerned about…
-
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn's school committee will vote tonight on a medical marijuana policy for the district.A new state law requires all districts in Maine…