The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider the appeal by the Maine Republican Party to stop the state from using ranked-choice voting in this year’s…
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has rejected a request to suspend its earlier decision allowing ranked-choice voting to be used in the state’s fall…
The Maine Republican Party and opponents of the use of ranked-choice voting will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Maine's highest court must now…
The Maine Supreme Court has determined that a people’s veto effort led by the Maine Republican Party failed to get enough qualified signatures to put a…
The Maine Supreme Court Tuesday issued a ruling in a case that could determine whether voters will use ranked-choice voting in the November presidential…
Maine's Secretary of State is appealing a Superior Court ruling decision that could decide whether voters will use ranked-choice voting in this fall's…
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears oral arguments Thursday in a case involving a Republican-led people's veto effort. The GOP wants Maine voters to…
A Superior Court judge has ruled that the campaign to repeal ranked-choice voting gathered enough signatures to place the people's veto on the November…
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has reaffirmed his decision that opponents of ranked-choice voting failed to submit enough valid signatures for…
One day after hearing oral arguments, Federal Judge Lance Walker has denied a request by opponents of ranked-choice voting (RCV) to block its use in the…