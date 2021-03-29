Recovery in a Small Town

-
For several years now, a rural family practice in Bridgton has quietly been offering treatment and support for pregnant women and mothers who are addicted…
-
Like other small towns throughout Maine, Bridgton has not been immune from the heroin problem. In the past year there have been at least six overdoses in…
-
Maine has a chronic shortage of treatment programs for opiate addiction. Nowhere is this more evident than in rural Maine. In some places the nearest…
-
Dealing with the state’s opiate epidemic has become a big part of the job description for local police over the last decade. No matter what the size or…