Climate-driven change in the Gulf of Maine is raising new threats that "red tides" will become more frequent and prolonged. But at the same time, powerful…
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Maine has recently lifted long closures of several shellfish harvest sites due to the potentially fatal biological toxin known as red…
YORK, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are reminding the public that the state's southern coast is currently off limits to types of shellfishing because…
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressROCKPORT, Maine - A marine researcher is working on a formula he says will allow the state of Maine to forecast…