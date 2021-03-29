-
At a forum set up by the Trump campaign, several business owners endorsed the President’s economic policies as mostly helping them and the state to…
-
In what was his last scheduled committee hearing, Second District U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin pushed for job training requirements for some recipients of…
-
In the wake of his loss to Democrat Jared Golden earlier this month, 2nd District Republican Congressperson Bruce Poliquin is challenging the legality of…
-
Attorneys for Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin are asking a federal judge to order a new election in the 2nd Congressional District race.The new…
-
After filing a federal lawsuit two weeks ago, Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin is opening a second front in his challenge of the 2nd District…
-
Maine Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin says his request for a recount in the 2nd District race he lost to Democrat Jared Golden is a response to…
-
The nation’s first ranked-choice voting runoff will take place at noon Thursday at a counting facility in Augusta.The closely-watched process of scanning…
-
While the ranked-choice voting process continues in Augusta to determine the winner in the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, the two candidates…
-
Republican Second District Congressperson Bruce Poliquin is urging Mainers who disagree with Nike's decision to use former NFL player Colin Kaepernick in…
-
Maine's hospitals are making progress in collecting more than $42 million in outstanding payments from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but 2nd…