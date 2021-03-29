-
ROCKLAND, Maine - Court documents indicate pop artist Robert Indiana had $13 million in the bank even as his house sank into disrepair before his…
ROCKLAND, Maine - The caretaker accused in a lawsuit of isolating pop artist Robert Indiana before his death is suing Indiana's estate for $2 million to…
PORTLAND, Maine — Despite costly litigation embroiling pop artist Robert Indiana's estate, the foundation tasked with transforming the reclusive artist's…
ROCKLAND, Maine — Pop artist Robert Indiana died in a house with a hole in the roof and pigeons living inside. The front windows are now boarded up.…
When Vinalhaven resident and celebrated pop artist Robert Indiana died this spring, he left behind $50 million worth of art, and instructions to turn his…
PORTLAND, Maine - A medical examiner has been unable to determine the cause of pop artist Robert Indiana's death, but a spokesman says the death was not…
Robert Indiana, the artist who created the iconic image of the word “LOVE,” died on Saturday at his home on Vinalhaven at the age of 89.Indiana is being…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Museum of Art is now home to a new sculpture - an eight-foot-high number "7", which sits just outside the museum's…
VINALHEAVEN, Maine (AP) _ Maine-based artist Robert Indiana is slated to take part in a celebration of his art around the world on his 86th birthday. The…
VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) _ Maine-based pop artist Robert Indiana will participate in International HOPE Day, a celebration of his art in countries across…