Russian Election Interference

-
U.S. independent Sen. Angus King says the Department of Homeland Security is failing to publicly report all credible information about attempts by foreign…
-
Special counsel Robert Mueller is making a statement about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Watch his remarks at the…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the Mueller report is far more complex and nuanced than partisans are saying, and that it paints a disturbing…
-
Maine independent Sen. Angus King is calling impeachment “a last resort” in the ongoing investigations into President Donald Trump's alleged conduct…
-
Both of Maine’s U.S. Senators are supporting a measure in Congress that would protect the independent investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller into…
-
At Hearing, Collins And King Ask How Twitter And Facebook Will Work To Stop Spread Of MisinformationTop company officials from two of the largest social media platforms in the world were grilled Wednesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee,…
-
As members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Maine’s Susan Collins and Angus King are among those in the forefront of investigating Russian efforts to…
-
It’s one thing to sanction Russia or other nations for attempting to interfere in democratic elections. But how do you educate the American electorate to…
-
All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation are criticizing President Donald Trump for downplaying Russia's interference in the 2016…
-
Maine Independent Senator Angus King told CNN today he doesn’t know if the latest revelation about Donald Trump Junior’s meeting last year with a Russian…