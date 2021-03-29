-
MACHIAS, Maine - A coalition of Maine conservation groups is calling on the state to add the Atlantic salmon to its list of endangered species. Maine's…
-
A Maine state project aims to bring salmon and river herring back to a tributary of one of the state's major rivers.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., March 31 at 10:00 pmSat., April 2 at 11:00 amThe world can be a small place but when you put a fly rod in your hand, the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A federal judge has ruled against efforts by Maine environmental groups to introduce more protection for endangered Atlantic salmon and…
-
MACHIAS, Maine (AP) _ Maine Gov. Paul LePage is giving $25,000 to the Downeast Salmon Federation to help with improving the East Machias Aquatic Research…