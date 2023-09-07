© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
Environment and Outdoors

Researchers say the escape of farm-raised salmon is endangering wild populations

By Nick Song
Published September 7, 2023
Escaped Atlantic salmon from 2023 caught at the Magaguadavic River fishway in New Brunswick are removed, tagged and brought to Atlantic Salmon Federation headquarters to sample for viruses, parasites, and bacteria.

Researchers from the Atlantic Salmon Federation say farm-raised salmon that recently escaped captivity are posing a serious threat to the endangered wild Atlantic salmon in Maine. They've collected 50 of the escaped salmon in the Magaguadavic River fishway in New Brunswick since the beginning of August.

Salmon bred for agricultural use are physically and genetically different from wild Atlantic salmon. Only a few of Maine’s rivers host the last remaining wild populations of Atlantic salmon. Neville Crabbe, executive director of communications for the foundation, says that as spawning season begins in October, interbreeding weakens the wild population's numbers.

"There are many rivers that are down in some cases to remnant populations — just a few dozen individuals. It’s not good, and potentially devastating," Crabbe says.

Aquaculture salmon escaped from Cooke Aquaculture facilities in New Brunswick early last month. The company blames seals for tampering with the cages holding the fish-farmed salmon.

Other factors behind the Atlantic salmon's dwindling wild population include deforestation and dams obstructing pathways for fish migration.

salmon
Nick Song
