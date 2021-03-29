Sappi Fine Paper North America

-
Sappi paper has announced that it's permanently shutting down a paper machine at its mill in Westbrook, as well as major components of the Westbrook…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Firefighters say a fire at the wood yard of a paper mill in Skowhegan has been brought under control. The Morning Sentinel reports the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Sappi paper has announced a $165 million investment in its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan. Sappi President Steve Binnie told analysts on a…
Sappi North America is moving ahead with its plans for a $25 million capital project to update its Somerset Mill woodyard in Skowhegan.The global paper…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - The owners of a Skowhegan paper mill say a recent $104 million assessment revaluation by the town doesn't go far enough.The Morning…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - A Maine paper mill's value is dropping by more than $100 million, jacking up local residents' tax rates.Skowhegan officials lowered…