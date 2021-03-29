-
Live harness racing at Scarborough Downs will come to an end one week from Saturday, on Nov. 28. And it will also mark the end of an era. The track first…
Mainers who want to bet on next weekend’s Kentucky Derby are out of luck. Churchill Downs Inc. is barring Mainers from betting online or by simulcast on…
The sale of the struggling harness racetrack Scarborough Downs, and its 500 acres of land, is now complete. That's according to Crossroads Holdings -…
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - The potential new owners of Scarborough Downs in Maine envision a long-term redevelopment of the property that will turn it into a…