-
Research spearheaded by Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay will try to prove that feeding seaweed to dairy cattle can lower their…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A fight over who owns the seaweed that can be harvested along the coast of Maine is going all the way to the state's highest court.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Students in Maine who have been learning about marine science will conclude their project by dropping kelp-growing lines in the…
-
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Seaweed cultivation has been promoted in recent years in Maine as a way to produce local nutritious food and to boost the coastal…