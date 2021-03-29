-
U.S. independent Sen. Angus King says the Department of Homeland Security is failing to publicly report all credible information about attempts by foreign…
-
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final part of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.…
-
Maine’s two U.S. Senators were among those on the Senate Intelligence Committee who questioned CIA Inspector General-nominee Peter Thomson Wednesday about…
-
U.S. Senator Angus King says he is worried about what Iran may do in response to the assassination of a top Iranian military leader.“What kind of response…
-
Maine’s two senators, who serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee, say they are concerned about reports that President Trump may replace Dan Coats as…
-
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King is asking top U.S. intelligence officials to issue a public warning about any known attempts by foreign entities to influence…
-
It’s one thing to sanction Russia or other nations for attempting to interfere in democratic elections. But how do you educate the American electorate to…
-
Lawmakers are holding a hearing on Capitol Hill, a day after issuing security recommendations for the 2018 midterm elections. Homeland Security and state…
-
“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King wants to know if U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions played any role in the firing of former FBI Director James…