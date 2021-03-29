-
With state revenues projected to be $528 million less than when the current budget was adopted, Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa is proposing a…
-
A bipartisan majority of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee voted Wednesday evening for a state budget that totals just under $8 billion over the…
-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a joint convention of the Legislature Monday night that her budget is aimed at the future, and defended it against criticism…
-
Maine lawmakers have voted to extend the legislative session for five more days to give themselves more time to hash out a budget deal, as Gov. LePage…
-
Maine lawmakers have voted to extend the legislative session for five more days to give themselves more time to hash out a budget deal. The Senate on…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican Gov. Paul LePage says a government shutdown is "necessary for the future of Maine.'' House Republicans are reviewing a…
-
Legislative leaders continue to negotiate in private in hopes of reaching an agreement on the state's two-year budget and avoiding a government shutdown.…
-
A six-member budget conference committee that now holds the fate of the state budget in its hands held its first meeting Tuesday evening.The panel, formed…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he'll veto any budget over $7 billion as lawmakers remain at odds over spending. LePage said on a radio…
-
After a weekend of intensive private budget talks, legislative leaders in Augusta are turning to a little-used rule allowing the creation of a “committee…