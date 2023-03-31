Gov. Mills signs $9.8 billion budget proposal that passed on party lines

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday signed a $9.8 billion budget bill enacted on party line votes.

The baseline budget ensures that state government will remain funded come July 1 and provides local education funding, municipal revenue sharing and other initiatives included in the state's current spending plan.

Democrats used their majorities to pass the bill over Republican objections, citing fears that protracted negotiations would threaten a government shutdown like the one that occurred five years ago.

Republicans opposed the bill because they wanted assurances that the next spending package include an income tax cut and a study of welfare programs.

In a prepared statement, Mills said she was disappointed that the proposal wasn't bipartisan but she urged both parties to set aside hard feelings and negotiate a supplemental spending plan that can clear the Legislature with a super majority.

