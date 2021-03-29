-
NEW YORK - Stephen King had a few things to say about diversity and they were not appreciated by some. King tweeted this week that he valued "quality"…
-
The Bangor City Council has approved Stephen and Tabitha King's plan to turn their home and another nearby house into a writers' retreat and archive.The…
-
Stephen and Tabitha King are ready for the next chapter for their Maine home that stands behind a wrought iron gate festooned with winged creatures and…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Authors Stephen and Tabitha King and others have donated to a fund for asylum seekers in Maine pushing the total available to more than…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says Islamic State is a "rogue cult'' and that the group's bombings will eventually lead to its undoing. King…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Best-selling author Stephen King is proving he can cook up a short story in 130-character increments. King took to Twitter to ridicule…
-
Bangor is one of the most famous towns in the world, though some may not realize it. Fans of renown horror author Stephen King know Bangor well, but by…
-
ORONO, Maine - The University of Maine is creating the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature in honor of one of its most famous graduates.The university is…
-
ORONO, Maine - An endowed professorship in literature is being established at the University of Maine honoring alumnus and best-selling author Stephen…
-
WASHINGTON — In White House ceremonies, Maine author Stephen King was among those awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.The…