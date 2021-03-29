-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine psychiatric hospital says the release of confidential information about 300 people receiving medication-assisted drug treatment to…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are considering whether to repeal the current 24-month limit on MaineCare treatment of opioid addiction with Suboxone.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Department of Health and Human Services has announced it will expand access to medication-assisted addiction treatment by…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has joined with 35 other states in suing Indivior, the maker of Suboxone, a drug widely used to treat opiate addiction. The suit…
PORTLAND, Maine - As part of the effort to deal with the nation's opioid crisis, the Obama administration is proposing to lift the cap on the number of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Legislative leaders have voted to allow consideration this session of a bill that would make it a criminal offense to illegally sell…
Maine will get more than a million dollars in new federal money to fund treatment of patients addicted to opioids.Rachel Kaprielian, regional director of…
Editor's note: This is Part 4 of our 5-part "State of Withdrawal" series. Click here for the other stories in the series.This week we've been hearing from…
Editor's note: This is Part 1 of our 5-part "State of Withdrawal" series. Click here for the other stories in the series.AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is in the…