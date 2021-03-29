-
Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law two bills that supporters say are aimed at reducing poverty in the state.One measure gives more families access to…
Maine's Health and Human Services Committee is considering a pair of bipartisan bills Tuesday that address generational poverty.Democratic House Speaker…
PORTLAND, Maine - Food assistance benefits are set to triple in Maine starting in March.The Department of Health and Human Services says the Working…
The state's failure to require welfare recipients to meet work participation standards has triggered a $7 million fine from the federal Office of Family…