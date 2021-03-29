-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Federal safety regulators are alerting pipeline operators about the possible risks associated with reversing the flow of oil and…
-
When South Portland Mayor Jerry Jalbert announced the 6-1 vote to approve a measure that will block the loading of raw crude, including Canadian tar sands…
-
The South Portland City Council has voted to ban the export of Canadian tar-sands crude through the city, effectively ending any attempt to bring the…
-
Environmentalists are anticipating passage later tonight of a local ordinance that blocks Canadian tar sands oil and other raw crude from being loaded…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The South Portland Planning Board is endorsing s proposal to ban tar sands oil from coming into the Maine city.The Portland…
-
South Portland councilors postponed their meeting and vote on an ordinance to block tar sands crude from being shipped through the city. The council acted…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The South Portland City Council is considering an ordinance that prohibits loading crude oil in bulk onto marine tank…
-
A new report indicates that what are being called "tried-and-true industry tactics" have been used by opponents of an ordinance aimed at keeping tar sands…
-
The issue of tar sands oil, and the possibility of it one day being pumped from Canada into Maine for export is likely to be hotly debated at a meeting…
-
Court documents in an old tax dispute indicate that the owners of a pipeline that crosses Maine - and could be used to transport tar sands oil - is…