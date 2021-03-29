-
A U.S. District Court Judge in Bangor has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Maine Family Planning against the Trump administration's so-called "gag rule."The…
-
A bill before state lawmakers would allocate $2 million to Maine Family Planning to make up for lost federal funds after the organization withdrew as a…
-
A few days after Planned Parenthood announced it would pull out of the federal Title X program — rather than comply with new Trump administration rules…
-
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is calling on Congress to take action to reverse a new federal rule that restricts access to abortions.Earlier…
-
The move follows an announcement this week by the Trump administration that it will enforce new rules forbidding groups that receive the funds from counseling patients about abortion.
-
Maine Family Planning is giving up $2 million in federal funding rather than comply with new Trump administration rules that dictate what providers can…
-
Maine's two U.S. House representatives are throwing their support behind Planned Parenthood and Title X funding. The move comes after the current…
-
Maine Family Planning Withdraws Request To Block Abortion 'Gag Rule' Following Nationwide InjunctionMaine Family Planning has withdrawn its request to block what it calls the Trump administration's 'gag rule' on abortion.In a press release, Maine Family…
-
Maine Family Planning has filed a lawsuit to block what opponents call the Trump Administration's 'domestic gag rule' on abortion.It's the latest legal…
-
Abortion services providers in Maine say they are dismayed by a new rule released by the Trump administration Friday.Saturday, Maine Family Planning…