The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta has received federal approval to operate a 24-bed residential substance use disorder treatment program for…
The Togus VA Medical Center is reporting its first death of a patient from complications of COVID-19. The person was identified as someone in their 70s,…
Six veterans who years later learned they received poor care from a podiatrist say Veterans Affairs concealed those findings to limit the veterans’…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine officials are attributing a spike in painkillers prescriptions to a statistical anomaly at the Togus VA hospital.A recent federal…
Veterans Affairs is celebrating its 150th anniversary with ceremonies at the oldest VA hospital in the nation — Togus VA center in Augusta, which was…
More Maine veterans are getting medical care in a timely fashion, according to the director of the state Veterans Affairs health care system. The update…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The director of the veterans' health care system in Maine says 99 percent of patients can get medical appointments within 30 days.Ryan…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The top health official at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is in Maine today. During a visit to the VA center at Togus, Dr. David…
WASHINGTON - The Office of the Inspector General Wednesday released a long-awaited, and somewhat critical report into mental health treatment practices at…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Office of the Inspector General in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the VA Maine Healthcare System is linked to…