Town officials say they rejected a settlement with the Maine Department of Transportation over a traffic project because Gov. Paul LePage changed a key…
PORTLAND, Maine — Congestion on Maine's most heavily traveled highways has been in remission for most of the last decade. Blame the biggest declines in…
DOVER, N.H. (AP) _ The New Hampshire State Police and the Marine Patrol, along with the Massachusetts and Maine State Police, are stepping up their…
Maine and New Hampshire transportation officials have put out notices to construction sites to be careful what's done with soil piles.Officials say a…