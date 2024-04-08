State roads begin to see slowdown morning of solar eclipse

This post will be updated.

State officials say Maine is already seeing some travel delays ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.

Paul Merrill with the department of transportation says he started seeing slowdowns around 10:30 a.m., mainly on state roads.

"We're starting to see between 30 and 45 minute delays on those roads as people head up to the western parts of the state and around Moosehead where the path of totality is," he said.

Merrill says drivers should not stop on the shoulder for safety reasons, and because they could get stuck in the mud.