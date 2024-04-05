-
Central Maine Power has 250 extra crews coming to Maine to help with power restoration efforts. But with so many people planning to arrive in Maine for Monday's solar eclipse, lodging is tough to find.
During the 1963 eclipse, totality lasted for barely a minute, but that minute left an indelible impression on those who witnessed the event.
Communities in northern Maine have been preparing for an influx of thousands for the upcoming total solar eclipse. But some diehards are opting to leave the state and travel long distances to watch Monday's event under more reliably sunny skies.
With the total solar eclipse just days away, state officials are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead to safely witness the event.
Town officials in Greenville are urging visitors to stay off Moosehead Lake if they're traveling to the region to view the upcoming total eclipse.
As northern Maine braces for an influx of visitors for the total solar eclipse, many area schools are planning to close for the day or send students home early.
Town officials in Jackman and Greenville — both municipalities are in the path of totality — say they're worried about how snow and ice conditions will complicate traffic, parking and public safety.
The Maine State Library distributed 4,500 eclipse glasses to libraries in the state that it says came from approved suppliers.
The region will see a dip in solar power output April 8 as the moon eclipses the sun.
On a typical sunny day, we naturally avoid looking straight at the sun. It's just too bright. But during an eclipse, when the moon gradually obscures the sun, it's a lot more tempting to take a peek.