For Wabanaki tribes, Monday's eclipse represented rebirth

Across Wabanaki territory, which is now known as Maine, tribal nations were recognizing and reflecting on Monday's eclipse in their own ways.

In downtown Houlton, Penobscot drummers joined drummers from the Houlton Band of Maliseets to showcase their culture with music and dance. Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band was one of the participants.

"For us, it's really celebrating renewal and rebirth and planting our energies. We did some things that we didn't advertise just within our own community and had a sacred fire and we have sacred pipes that we take out that we do things with — really to pray and to give thanks and all of that. We're doing that separate from this and we'll be doing that after everyone leaves town tonight out in our community."

Sabattis watched the eclipse on Main Street in Houlton with family and friends. She said experiencing 3 minutes and 18 seconds of totality took her breath away. And she thought of her ancestors who witnessed similar celestial events. It's now clear to her, she said, why they believe an eclipse represents rebirth.