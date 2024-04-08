All eyes on dark skies at Rangeley eclipse celebration

Communities all over the U.S. that are within the path of totality for today's eclipse have been rolling out the red carpet to welcome visitors from near and far, and to cash in on a unique tourism opportunity. In Rangeley, some locals said a multiday eclipse festival has been both a boon to businesses trying to recover from a difficult winter and an opportunity to put the town on the map as a year-round destination for dark sky tourism.

Two days before totality, Rangeley librarian Brittany Wetherill was helping a group of visitors from New Hampshire and Massachusetts make sure their eclipse glasses are safe to use.

"So they have the right ISO number, which is this part right here," she said, examining the glasses.

Wetherill said the library is also signing out certified glasses for those who need them. It's all part of Rangeley’s “Shadow of the Sun Festival,” a multiday celebration of all things astronomical, designed to attract eclipse chasers.

"We're on the map right now," Wetherill said. "Because we specifically said, starting last year, 'Hey, we're gonna throw a festival.' And so when people went to look up where to view the eclipse, our name was actually in this searchable database. And so I think that's really worked out for us."

Ari Snider Kate Van Etten hangs special Rangeley eclipse shirts at her home goods and gifts store.

The heavens could not have stepped up at a better time for the town, said Lisa Mejorado, with the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

"Thank you for the eclipse, because we really did have a tough winter with not a lot of snow," she said.

How tough? Well, Mejorado said she recently put that question to her 85-year-old aunt Alice, who also lives in town.

"And she said, 'It was the worst winter I've ever seen in 85 years'."

Mejorado said the lack of snow took a toll on snowmobiling and other winter recreation, sapping tourism dollars. The eclipse, she said, is a much-needed end of season boon.

"Everybody is booked. So we love to hear that, all the lodging is booked. Of course, that means that the restaurants are going to be super busy," Mejorado said.

But with the added crowd come added demand on services. Down by the lake, the Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department has just wrapped up an ice water rescue training exercise.

Ari Snider / Maine Public A Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department crew wraps up an ice water rescue training drill two days before the eclipse. The department is expecting anywhere between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors, and is urging the public to stay off the lakes.

"We do urge the public you know, please be cautious around the lakes," said firefighter Camdan Carmichael. "If you can, just stay off of them."

Carmichael said the department is expecting anywhere between up t0 25,000 visitors during the eclipse, at a time when lake ice is variable and unpredictable.

He said the department is calling up its per diem staff, including an ice water rescue team, and is bringing in help from nearby towns.

Some of those visitors arrived early, and were settling in for a late afternoon drink and some celestial trivia at the Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Amanda Laliberte, with the Rangeley Lake’s Heritage Trust, was the emcee. Laliberte said the town has long been known for dark skies – she can see the Milky Way from her front yard downtown.

Now, Laliberte is leading an effort to make it official, with a designation from DarkSky International, which advocates for the protection of night skies from man-made light pollution.

Laliberte said certification could raise the town’s profile as a year-round destination for so called "astro tourism", long after the eclipse.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Amanda Laliberte, with the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, is leading an effort to get the town officially certified as a dark sky community. She says it could be an ongoing tourism draw long after the eclipse.

"We're here, we're enjoying it as our day to day life," she said. "Once we are certified, we'll be known internationally and that will be a huge driving force for us economically."

That would mean attracting more visitors like Darryl Hendricks, an IT worker and amateur photographer from Bath, who stopped by to peruse a dark sky photography exhibit downtown.

Hendricks said he’s a frequent visitor to Rangeley. After dark, he likes find some quiet spot – by a cove or in a field of lupines – and point his camera at the sky.

"I find it extremely peaceful. Even talking to you about it, I want to lower my voice," he said. "It's just peaceful. That's the only word I can really think of, tranquility, peaceful."

He was hoping for the clear skies before the eclipse to get some shots during the new moon phase.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Some Rangeley business owners say they usually close in April, during the shoulder season between winter and summer tourism, but nearly all were open for eclipse week.

But as of Saturday, bad weather had forced the Rangeley Adventure Company to move it's "Sound Bathing Under the Stars" event indoors.

Between aisles of outdoor gear, families with young children nestled onto yoga mats, while older adults settled into folding camp chairs. They had come to "bath" in the gentle, soothing sounds of resonant bowls played by a local yoga teacher.

Outside, the clouds were low and spitting snow flurries. Rangeley’s eclipse day forecast, however, was all sun – and about two minutes, 25 seconds, of near total darkness.

