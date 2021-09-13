© 2021 Maine Public
Closures, Detours To Impact I-295 Franklin Street Exit In Portland For Next 3 Weeks

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published September 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT
Franklin Street, Marginal Way and I-295, one of the busiest intersections in Portland, will be closed for the next 3 weeks, as crews are working on a project to reduce pollution in Back Cove. Pictured above is part of a culvert to be installed below ground, and working pouring concrete.

Driving to work in Portland could be a bit of a challenge beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

The Franklin Street exit and entrance ramps to Interstate 295 will be closed and traffic will be restricted at the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way. It’s all to allow workers to install additional parts of a new system to catch rainwater and prevent a mixture of rainwater and sewage from flowing, untreated, into Back Cove.

Workers have been constructing giant, underground holding tanks next to the cove, next to the highway, just south of Franklin Street. When completed, the tanks will hold stormwater from heavy rains until the city’s treatment plant has the capacity to deal with it.

Officials say the traffic closures and detours will last for three weeks.

Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
