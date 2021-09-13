Closures, Detours To Impact I-295 Franklin Street Exit In Portland For Next 3 Weeks

Driving to work in Portland could be a bit of a challenge beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

The Franklin Street exit and entrance ramps to Interstate 295 will be closed and traffic will be restricted at the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way. It’s all to allow workers to install additional parts of a new system to catch rainwater and prevent a mixture of rainwater and sewage from flowing, untreated, into Back Cove.

Workers have been constructing giant, underground holding tanks next to the cove, next to the highway, just south of Franklin Street. When completed, the tanks will hold stormwater from heavy rains until the city’s treatment plant has the capacity to deal with it.

Officials say the traffic closures and detours will last for three weeks.