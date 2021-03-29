Verso Paper

-
A Jay pulp and paper mill that was rocked by an explosion in April is laying off almost 60 workers, with more layoffs on the way.In a statement, mill…
-
Multiple local and state emergency agencies were to an explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay Wednesday afternoon that sent a plume of smoke into the…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - A paper mill company announced it has the necessary regulatory approvals to move forward with plans to sell its Maine mill as part of a…
-
BUCKSPORT, Maine - A Maine man played a lament on his bagpipes as a smoke stack that symbolized a former paper mill came crashing down. Hundreds watched…
-
BUCKSPORT, Maine - Demolition is continuing at a former paper mill site that will one day become home to a salmon farm and Maine Maritime center. Town…
-
Verso Thursday announced that it plans to upgrade and restart the No.3 paper machine at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay later this year, creating around 120…
-
JAY, Maine - Owners of a Maine paper mill say they are exploring investment options after bouncing back from bankruptcy. Centralmaine.com reports Verso…
-
Declining demand for coated paper is behind the upcoming closure of a paper machine and associated equipment in Jay.“We will be permanently shutting down…
-
JAY, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Department of Labor's Rapid Response Team is working with employees of the Verso Corp.'s Androscoggin Mill in Jay to prepare…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. International Trade Commission announced yesterday it will extend import duties on coated paper from China and Indonesia. Maine…