Bucksport considers clean energy development at former Verso Mill site

The town of Bucksport is moving ahead with plans to develop renewable energy capacity at the site of the former Verso paper mill.

Town officials recently secured a technical assistance grant from the state to work with JERA Americas, the company that owns the gas-fired power plant at the former mill, to determine the feasibility of clean energy projects.

The company won't say exactly what kind of renewable energy sources are being considered.

JERA vice president Randy Bell said that it's an attractive site for energy development, because while the power plant sits idle most of the year, it has an existing tie to the grid that could be utilized by new power sources.

"And so we see an opportunity to put more clean power behind that same interconnection, and then you can use that interconnection more of the year," he said.

Bell said that would also potentially help the company and the town avoid the long and sometimes costly process of approving a new grid interconnection.

The Verso mill closed in 2014. Town manager Susan Lessard said developing clean energy at the site could be a win-win.

"That can both help the state of Maine achieve its climate goals," she said, "but also generates more valuation for the community."