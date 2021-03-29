-
AUGUSTA, Maine— A bill to halt new Maine solar regulations so far lacks the support needed to survive the Gov. Paul LePage's veto.The Maine House voted…
The legislature, by a margin of 113 to 33 in the House and 35 to 0 in the Senate has overridden Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of legislation expanding well…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Governor Paul LePage has again vetoed a bill designed to ensure that Mainers with private wells are drinking water that is…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine’s Republican governor is opposing a law to prohibit certain insurers from considering a person’s status as a living organ…