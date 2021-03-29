-
The MDI Biological Laboratory has received a $160,000 grant to monitor arsenic in well water.More than half of Maine homes get their drinking water from…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Republican leader of the Maine House has withdrawn a bill to require testing of private wells that provide drinking water. Minority…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Republican leader of the Maine House wants to require testing of private wells that provide drinking water.Half of Maine's population…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill aimed at improving drinking water in Maine advanced in the House today, despite concerns from some lawmakers who objected to fees…
AUGUSTA, Maine — About half of all Mainers rely on private wells for water. But the underlying bedrock produces toxic chemicals such as arsenic at levels…