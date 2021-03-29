-
Maine's Department of Corrections says it's received the results of 221 COVID-19 tests on prisoners and staff at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham,…
-
A national consultant for the Maine Department of Corrections says the state must improve its prison facilities for a growing number of female inmates or…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wapCkzDHpR8WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections has been working hard to win support for a $173 million…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has announced a plan to house forensic mental health patients at the Windham Correctional Center.It’s part of a major…