Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Take a Trip with Maine Public!

Maine Public is giving you a chance to win a learning adventure to Prague courtesy of Road Scholar! Discover an insider’s appreciation for Prague, gaining a comprehensive understanding of art, architecture and history as you explore this city with local scholars and resident experts.
An aerial view of Prague.
A picture of colorful buildings along a waterfront in Prague.

The trip for two includes:

  • Program enrollment for two travelers on Road Scholar’s Independent Prague: Architecture and the Arts trip with economy airfare out of Boston
    • Program Value: $6,600
    • Program details:
      • 7 nights of accommodations
      • 11 meals (7 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2, dinners)
      • One expert-led lecture
      • 6 expert-led field trips
      • 1 performance
      • An experienced Group Leader
      • Customary gratuities throughout the program

When you support Maine Public during the Fall Fundraiser, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win! It’s an excellent way to support your trusted public broadcasting station and potentially win this incredible trip, courtesy of Road Scholar.

Click here to donate to Maine Public!

Click here to see contest rules, terms and conditions.