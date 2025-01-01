Take a Trip with Maine Public!
Maine Public is giving you a chance to win a learning adventure to Prague courtesy of Road Scholar! Discover an insider’s appreciation for Prague, gaining a comprehensive understanding of art, architecture and history as you explore this city with local scholars and resident experts.
The trip for two includes:
- Program enrollment for two travelers on Road Scholar’s Independent Prague: Architecture and the Arts trip with economy airfare out of Boston
- Program Value: $6,600
- Program details:
- 7 nights of accommodations
- 11 meals (7 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2, dinners)
- One expert-led lecture
- 6 expert-led field trips
- 1 performance
- An experienced Group Leader
- Customary gratuities throughout the program
When you support Maine Public during the Fall Fundraiser, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win! It’s an excellent way to support your trusted public broadcasting station and potentially win this incredible trip, courtesy of Road Scholar.