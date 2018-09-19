Arts & Rural Development: How Can Communities Grow Through The Arts?

How can the arts contribute to rural community development in Maine? Some of our state's smallest and most isolated towns have found that promoting arts and cultural opportunities have brought them new life. In advance of the Maine Arts Commission's conference on this subject, we explore the role of the arts in rural development.

Guests: Maryo Gard Ewell -founder of Colorado’s Creative Districts initiative, now with the Gunnison Area Community Foundation; keynote speaker for the Maine Arts Commission's Maine International Conference On the Arts [via remote]

Kerstin Gilg, Media Arts and Performing Arts Director, Maine Arts Commission

Tracy Michaud, PhD., Professor and Chair of University of Southern Maine's Tourism and Hospitality program

Judith Jerome, writer, director, actor and co-founder of Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House [call-in]

Amanda Huotari,Executive Artistic Director, Celebration Barn Theatre [call-in]