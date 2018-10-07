Cases Pitting Trump Against Blue States Will Test Kavanaugh

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states.

They revolve around a host of issues that include health care, immigration, auto emission standards and a free-flowing internet.

Kavanaugh's lashing out against “left-wing opposition groups” and others during the recent Senate hearing over a high school-era sexual assault allegation raised questions about whether he can be impartial. That's especially a concern in cases that revolve around Democratic policies.

He subsequently wrote in an op-ed that he will keep an open mind in every case.