Monday, October 15 at 2:00 pm

John Kerry, Former U.S. Secretary Of State

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry embodies a myriad of life experiences that few can credit themselves with. After graduating college at Yale, he enlisted in the Vietnam War and later served as a national representative for the anti-war movement. His career in public service includes serving 28 years as a U.S. senator, running as the Democratic candidate for president in 2004, and acting as U.S. secretary of state under President Obama. Kerry helped combat ISIS in the Middle East, negotiated the Iran deal, and advanced the fight against climate change with the Paris Agreement.

In his profound and telling memoir, Every Day Is Extra, Kerry delves into these accounts as well as many other stories to convey his authenticity and depth. Few accounts contain such broad perspectives in a single tale, where he finds himself at the forefront of the anti-war movement; the growth of hyper-partisanship in Washington, D.C.; and the complexities of American leadership and diplomacy in the international arena.

Come listen to Secretary Kerry tell a candid story of a life in public service that has stretched on for 50 years.

Speakers:

John Kerry

Former U.S. Secretary of State; Author, Every Day Is Extra; Twitter @JohnKerry

In Conversation with Dr. Gloria Duffy

President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club

To listen to the audio of “John Kerry, Former U.S. Secretary Of State” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.