Dunlap Says 'People Are Excited' For New Maine Leadership

By 2 hours ago

As Augusta gets ready for its biggest partisan change in eight years, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says people are excited.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap addresses reporters in April, 2018.
Credit Steve Mistler / Maine Public

"There are opportunities for things to change in a really positive direction,” Dunlap says. “And, you know, that's not a knock on Governor LePage. It's just gonna be very different and I think people are excited by that."

Dunlap is a Democrat, like incoming-Governor Janet Mills.

As Secretary of State, Dunlap will have a role in Wednesday's inaugural ceremony. It comes right after Mills swearing in, when Dunlap reads out the proclamation declaring to all that Mills is now "Governor and Commander-in-Chief" of Maine.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Matt Dunlap