Father And Son Rescued From Mount Katahdin Amid Whiteout

MILLINOCKET, Maine - Officials say headlamps may have saved a father and son who got lost in whiteout conditions on Maine's tallest mountain.

Baxter State Park officials say the pair was rescued from Mount Katahdin on Sunday after blowing snow caused whiteout conditions. Officials said in a statement Monday that the whiteout disoriented them and they suffered several falls due to the difficult conditions and unsuitable gear.



Rangers were alerted to the hikers after seeing headlamps on the Dudley Trail, and caught up with the pair near Chimney Pond Trail.



The father and son stayed overnight at a ranger station to recover from their injuries.



Park officials urge visitors to prepare for rapidly changing winter conditions if they choose to hike on Katahdin.