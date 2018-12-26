Hunters, Activists Want Bear Plan They Can Bare

The state with the most black bear in the eastern United States is looking to get a better handle on where that population is growing and how to manage it.

Maine's bear population has growth 2 to 4 percent per year for the past decade and now exceeds 35,000 animals. The population appears to be growing the fastest in the southern and central parts of the state, and wildlife managers say they want get in front of that trend before it becomes a problem.

State documents say Maine has issued a request for proposals to develop a population model "to inform the management of black bears" in the Pine Tree State. Maine uses an annual hunt to manage the bear population, and wildlife officials say the rules could be tweaked.