Maine Hospitals Will Now List Prices For Services Online

A federal law now requires all hospitals to list their standard charges, and Maine hospitals have begun listing prices for services online. Supporters say the law is aimed at empowering patients and ultimately driving down costs.

Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says that the law is a good first step, "but consumers should look beyond numbers on a website. They should check with hospitals about what is actually included in the prices listed. If people have insurance, they should check with their insurer to make that the hospital, and the surgeon and other ancillary costs are included in the price."

Woloson says consumers should also consider quality measures when choosing a hospital. Those can be found on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital Compare website.