Maine Hospitals Will Now List Prices For Services Online

By 1 hour ago

A federal law now requires all hospitals to list their standard charges, and Maine hospitals have begun listing prices for services online. Supporters say the law is aimed at empowering patients and ultimately driving down costs.

Credit Central Maine Medical Center

Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says that the law is a good first step, "but consumers should look beyond numbers on a website. They should check with hospitals about what is actually included in the prices listed. If people have insurance, they should check with their insurer to make that the hospital, and the surgeon and other ancillary costs are included in the price."

Woloson says consumers should also consider quality measures when choosing a hospital. Those can be found on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital Compare website.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Consumers for Affordable Health Care

Related Content

Maine Lawmakers Mull Making Prescription Drug Prices Transparent

By Feb 19, 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are expected to consider a bill aimed at the high cost of prescription drugs.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli's bill is set for a Tuesday work session, where a legislative panel could vote to support or kill the legislation.

The bill as originally proposed would require more disclosure of the costs of drug production, research, development, marketing and advertising. The Attorney General's office would also be allowed to investigate violations of such provisions.