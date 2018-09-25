Maine School Board OKs Field Trip Changes After Student Drowning

LEWISTON, Maine - The school committee in a Maine city has voted to approve big changes to local policies about field trips in the aftermath of the drowning death of a teenage student.



The new rules are a response to the death of 13-year-old Rayan Issa. The Lewiston Middle School student drowned June 12 during a school trip to a state park.



The Sun Journal reports the Lewiston School Committee approved the first of two readings of the changes on Monday. The new policy bans swimming on field trips, unless it's supervised and controlled by an authorized organization with water safety experience. The YMCA is an example of such an organization.



There are a host of other rules, such as a ban on boating activities unless supervised by an organization or Maine guide.