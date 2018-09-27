Maine Seeks To Shut Down Composting Company Accused Of Polluting

By 42 minutes ago

Maine environmental regulators say they intend to revoke licenses from a composting company accused of producing pollution and obstructing investigators.

Maine Environmental Protection Commissioner Paul Mercer issued notice last month to Arundel-based Dubois Livestock and Excavating Inc., informing the operation that the department intended to pull the company's three compost licenses. The Portland Press Herald reports the notices follow attempts from the state to remedy more than two dozen alleged environmental rule regulations.

The state says Dubois produced foul smells across the neighborhood, produced compost containing salmonella and leached polluted runoff into a nearby stream.

Company President Randy Dubois rejected the state's allegations in a written statement Tuesday, saying they produce composting materials responsibly.

Related Content

Composting

By Jennifer Rooks May 4, 2017
https___www.flickr.com_photos_joi

Mainers, as a whole, tend to be conscientious about what we do with waste products. Several organization in the state promote innovative approaches to composting. Schools and students are also getting involved with making good use of food waste. We'll discuss how institutions, businesses and households can maximize use of organic waste and learn about new ways to compost. May 7-13 is Maine Composting Week.