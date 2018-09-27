Maine Seeks To Shut Down Composting Company Accused Of Polluting

Maine environmental regulators say they intend to revoke licenses from a composting company accused of producing pollution and obstructing investigators.

Maine Environmental Protection Commissioner Paul Mercer issued notice last month to Arundel-based Dubois Livestock and Excavating Inc., informing the operation that the department intended to pull the company's three compost licenses. The Portland Press Herald reports the notices follow attempts from the state to remedy more than two dozen alleged environmental rule regulations.

The state says Dubois produced foul smells across the neighborhood, produced compost containing salmonella and leached polluted runoff into a nearby stream.

Company President Randy Dubois rejected the state's allegations in a written statement Tuesday, saying they produce composting materials responsibly.